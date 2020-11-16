Advertisement

RCB’s Richards Signs with Muskingum Soccer

Senior midfielder/forward was named second team all-state this year
Birkely Richards
Birkely Richards(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd senior midfielder/forward Birkely Richards is taking her skills to the college level.

Richards signed on the dotted line to play soccer at Muskingum University in Ohio. This year, she was named second team all-state and first team All-Big Ten.

During her four-year career, Richards scored 31 goals and totaled 13 assists. She was a member of RCB’s state championship teams in 2017 and 2018.

Richards has a unique life story, too. She was born in Ethiopia, was adopted and moved to West Virginia 11 years ago.

