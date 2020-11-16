Reuben “Grant” McCue, 82, of Buckhannon Run, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Davis Medical Center in Elkins.He was born in Abbott, WV, on September 28, 1938, a son of the late Reuben Kent and Lestie Vera Marple McCue. In addition to his parents, Grant was preceded in death by one step-son, Rodney Butcher; one son-in-law, John Fultineer; one infant sister; and five siblings: Melva Lewis, Mardell Goldsmith, Harold McCue, Donnis Henline, and Ellis McCue.On July 26, 1992, Grant became the happiest man in the world when he married his best friend, Twyla Jean “Jeanie” Sleeth. Together they have shared the last 28 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him immensely.Forever cherishing their memories of Grant are his wife, Twyla “Jeanie” McCue of Buckhannon Run; three children: Wavalene Conrad of Weston, Linda Hicks of Jane Lew, and Elizabeth Fultineer of Alum Bridge; two step children: Vickie Shaver of Grantsville, and Lisa Brake and husband, Chris, of Buckhannon; fourteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Grant joined the United States Army in December of 1961. He served his country proudly as a Heavy Weapons Infantry Man and was a phenomenal marksman. Shortly after his discharge, Grant began employment at Corhart where he worked in all facets of the company. He spent 28 years with Corhart before retiring in 1997. Grant was Christian by faith. As an avid hunter, Grant enjoyed his camping trips to Blackwater Falls and Canaan Valley. He also enjoyed fishing and anything outdoors. His favorite sports to watch were dirt track races at Saltwell and of course, West Virginia Mountaineer Football.Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with Pastor Eddie Lowther officiating. Interment will follow with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Reuben “Grant” McCue and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

