Advertisement

Take a deep breath: New candle smells just like 2020

Each candle goes for about $20
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave...
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave a la Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”(Source: Flaming Crap, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If 2020 had a smell, what would it be?

A candle company named Flaming Crap from the United Kingdom has its own take on the notion and has packaged it in a multi-layer candle dubbed “The 2020 Scent.”

“With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year,” the company’s website says.

It includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave a la Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”

The smells clearly don’t complement each other, but 2020 has been a bit off-kilter, too.

Each candle goes for about $20.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
The Carson City School District is providing a snapshot of active COVID-19 cases within the...
Harrison County Schools confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases at different schools within the district
Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
Steve Shuff served as the head football coach in the 2016-17 season.
Gilmer County High School Principal resigns
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 867 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Diamond Village
Morgantown is closing the Diamond Village Homeless Encampment
Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Diamond Village
Morgantown is closing the Diamond Village Homeless Encampment
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests