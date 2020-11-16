Advertisement

West Virginia gamers raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia gamers unite this weekend for a tournament to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

WvGamers was a group of over a hundred gamers that raise money for charity every year.

Similar to a walk a-thon or dance a-thon gamers took pledges and then picked a date and time to hold their livestream gaming event.

Co-founder of WVGamers Brian Moats explained the cause WVGamers work with.

“We’ve been raising money for the children’s hospital in Morgantown. Extra Life is a nationwide charity that utilizes gaming to raise money for children’s miracle network hospitals across the nation,” he added.

The club also offered incentives based on how much money was raised to encourage people to donate.

