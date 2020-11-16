Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Nov. 16.

Do you have a 401k plan with a former employer and then you also have a 401k with your former employer. And then you have an IRA at the bank or somewhere else and then you have another investment then you also have some insurance. And you have to think to yourself, ‘why do I have all these and how do I benefit?’ You know, the one thing I tell people all the time is, who’s coordinating this for you? Because the reality of it is, if there’s not proper coordination, then you have no idea if it’s all working together harmoniously to actually help you achieve your goals. And so, it’s time to take a step back. Visit somebody who does holistic planning and that can start with your goals. Because the reality of it is, this is about you and you achieving your goals. And so, let’s get organized. Let’s get your financial house in order. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.