WVEA is calling on Gov. Justice for remote learning through 2020

School desks
School desks(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Education Association is calling on Governor Jim Justice to call for remote learning for schools for the rest of the year.

The WVEA President Dale Lee issued the following statement: “We applaud the governor’s recognition that something must be done to curb the increase in coronavirus cases in the state and we agree with him on shifting to remote learning after Thanksgiving, but we do not believe his actions go far enough. WVEA calls for Governor Justice to immediately call for remote learning for all school systems through the remainder of 2020. "

"Our state is experiencing record numbers of COVID-19 cases. Our school systems are seeing massive closures and quarantines due to exposure and contact tracing. Many systems have not opened for weeks and others are alternating between in-person and remote learning depending on map colors. It is clear the coronavirus is spreading in our state at a very rapid rate. Cases this fall have far outnumbered the cases in the spring and experts predict the worst outbreaks are yet to occur. We must do something to slow the spread and protect our students, our school employees and their families. Many higher education institutions anticipated the fall spread of COVID and recognized the problems holiday travel and gatherings would bring. Those institutions have already announced shifts to online learning during the holiday system. It is time for our public-school systems to follow suit. We urge the governor to order a shift to remote learning immediately and to continue through the rest of 2020.”

WSAZ will be asking Governor Justice about this.

