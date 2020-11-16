Advertisement

WVU’s Brown Ranks Third in Nation in Total Rushing

Junior has totaled 897 yards in eight games
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU running back Leddie Brown has asserted himself among the nation’s best ball carriers.

After rushing for 156 yards on 24 carries in the Mountaineers' 24-6 win over TCU Saturday, Brown has totaled 897 yards on the ground in eight games this year, which ranks the third best in the nation. He averages 112 yards per game, which ranks No. 15 in the country, and is ninth-best with nine touchdowns as well.

Last year, Brown averaged just 37 yards per game, totaling 367 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore.

