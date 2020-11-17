BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Beverly June Maze, 65, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at United Hospital Center. She was born July 20, 1955 in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Donald Ray Austin and Coleen (Haught) Austin. Beverly was a mother to many during her service as a foster parent. She attended Everlasting Covenant. Beverly is survived by her two sons, Bryan Maze of Fairmont, and Kevin Maze of Fairmont; her foster children, Mariah Maze and Nathaniel Maze; her two grandchildren, Emily Maze, Chelsea Maze; her sister, Brenda Moore of Perryopolis; and her niece, Missy Balentine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Maze, who died on June 6, 2011; her son, Aaron Maze; and her sister, Emma Cookie Austin. In keeping with her wishes, Beverly will be cremated. A graveside service will be held at the West Virginia National Cemetery on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

