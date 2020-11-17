Advertisement

Executive Director retiring from West Virginia Education Association

The WVEA announced Tuesday that David Haney will retire on Jan. 1, 2021.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Executive Director of the West Virginia Education Association is retiring at the beginning of 2021.

The WVEA announced Tuesday that David Haney will retire on Jan. 1, 2021. Haney has been the executive director for 24 years and has served with the WVEA for over 40 years.

“David has been a tremendous asset to WVEA, and we greatly appreciate his hard work and commitment to public education as a whole and to all those who teach our students,” said WVEA President Dale Lee.

The WVEA says Haney will continue to assist the group moving forward in an emeritus position, providing counsel and advice.

Kym Randolph will become the WVEA executive director. That will become effective Jan. 1, 2021.

“Kym has been the assistant executive director for over a decade and has been with the WVEA for over 30 years in communications, instructional issues and field/advocacy work. Prior to coming to work for the WVEA, Kym was a classroom teacher and a local association leader. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position,” said Lee.

