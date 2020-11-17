Health officials report 864 new cases of COVID-19, 13 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 864 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 35,324.

DHHR officials also reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 598.

The patients were a 84-year old female from Boone County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, an 86-year old male from Ohio County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, and a 68-year old male from Boone County.

“I am very heartbroken to report that we have lost more West Virginians,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch. “Please remember that your actions may result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”

DHHR officials said 10,707 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 400 patients are currently hospitalized. 116 patients are in ICU, and 43 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (270), Berkeley (2,298), Boone (530), Braxton (97), Brooke (401), Cabell (2,229), Calhoun (44), Clay (99), Doddridge (89), Fayette (969), Gilmer (179), Grant (244), Greenbrier (330), Hampshire (217), Hancock (407), Hardy (168), Harrison (905), Jackson (569), Jefferson (997), Kanawha (4,786), Lewis (201), Lincoln (357), Logan (928), Marion (621), Marshall (822), Mason (260), McDowell (504), Mercer (1,083), Mineral (656), Mingo (840), Monongalia (2,835), Monroe (302), Morgan (216), Nicholas (269), Ohio (1,079), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (62), Pocahontas (80), Preston (364), Putnam (1,449), Raleigh (1,148), Randolph (579), Ritchie (100), Roane (138), Summers (222), Taylor (224), Tucker (77), Tyler (109), Upshur (372), Wayne (822), Webster (49), Wetzel (339), Wirt (70), Wood (1,702), Wyoming (531).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Fayette, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam, Randolph, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 7:30 PM, Martinsburg Armory, 2096 Kelly Island Road, Martinsburg, WV

Brooke and Hancock Counties

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, National Guard Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Quincy Center, 2700 East Dupont Avenue, Belle, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old One Stop, 392 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove, WV

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot, Viand and 6th Street, Point Pleasant, WV

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Cornerstone Christian Center, 891 Dingess Road, Dingess, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pleasants County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Senior Citizen Center, 209 2nd Street, St. Marys, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wetzel County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Jackson Park Ball Field, Jackson Park Drive and Rosmar Road, Vienna, WV (Pre-register at https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.