“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Medical experts and state leaders are mobilizing as coronavirus infections continue to reach new daily highs.

Governor Jim Justice bolstered his mask mandate Friday, putting criminal charges on the refusal to wear a mask.

“I am calling for all business owners and managers in the state to step up and make sure everyone is wearing a face covering at all times inside these buildings,” said Gov. Justice during his coronavirus briefing Friday.

The Governor granted business owners the ability to call police on those who refuse to wear a mask in their business.

“I’m not your mama - I’m not your consciences. It is not my role as a business owner to tell you what to wear, what to think or what to do,” said Michelle Taylor, owner of Taste and See Bakery in Buckhannon.

The bakery opened in October. But a Facebook post by Taylor went viral over the weekend after she spoke out about the mandate.

In response to Governor Jim Justice’s latest mask ruling: Taste and See is not on the payroll of the Governor and will... Posted by Taste and See on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Taylor says she respects the Governor, but asks that he respects his constituents.

She also says she is prepared if the state decides to take her to court over her decision.

“If the state would try to shut us down for taking a stand saying that we would allow someone to come in without a mask or that we won’t call the police if someone comes in without a mask. That we have spoken to an attorney who is prepared to represent us should we have a problem with any state agency,” said Taylor.

Since making the Facebook post, she says she has seen support and criticism, but adds that it is everyone’s right to voice their opinion.

