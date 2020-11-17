Johnnie Clutter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Johnnie Clester Clutter, 80 of Webster Springs passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at WVU Hospital, Ruby Memorial. He was born March 13, 1940 in Centralia to the late W. B. “Bert” and Mona Robinson Clutter. He was a long time employee of Upshur Coal, R. A. Gold, Carper Parts, General Motors, and was a member of United Mine Workers of America. He was a multi-talented person who went above and beyond to help those in need of his many talents. Johnnie was a local and family historian who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, home repair, and tinkering. Johnnie is survived by his son Larry Clutter of Louisiana; sister Sue Young of Bolair; and brothers Clarence Clutter of Buckhannon, James (Linda) Clutter of Ireland, David Clutter of Webster Springs, and Bruce (Hilda) Clutter of Lost Creek. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his second wife Ollie; third wife June; sons Ron Clutter and Brian Clutter; brothers Kenneth Clutter and Wayne Clutter; and sisters Mildred Petty and Grace Ann Barger. Friends may join the family for Graveside Services on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Paul Rounds officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clutter family.

