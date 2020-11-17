Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 17, 2020

It’s Going To Be Cold And Dreary For Today, But How Much Snow Will We See? And How Cold Will We Get?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be cold, with some snow! A cold front will push through today, bringing rain/snow mix to the lowlands and at least 1 inch of snow to the mountains. Some areas in the mountains could see 2 inches, which, combined with the rain/snow mix in the lowlands, means a slick commute for this morning and afternoon, so give yourself some extra time on those roads. Combined with breezy winds that result in cool wind chills, it’s going to be a cold day. Some flurries may stick around for tonight, but we’ll mostly be dry. Cold wind chills will stick around for tomorrow morning, and after that, we’ll have another cold afternoon, but at least we’ll be dry. Then after that, we’ll warm up, reaching highs in the low-60s with a mix of Sun and clouds. In short, bundle up and stay safe for the next few days.

Today: We’ll see snow showers pushing across the mountains this morning and afternoon, with some possible accumulation. Lowlands will see more rain than snow, but still, be careful when traveling today. Winds will be breezy. High: 42.

Tonight: Barring a few flurries left over, we’ll be dry. But bitter cold temperatures and wind chills will set up shop, so definitely wear a couple layers for tonight. Low: 25.

Wednesday: We’ll have a bitterly cold morning, with temperatures starting in the upper-20s. After that, we’ll still be chilly. But at least we’ll be dry and partly clear. High: 40.

Thursday: We’ll be warming up to temperatures much higher than the past couple of days, and higher-than-average. We’ll also see a mix of Sun and clouds. High: 60.

