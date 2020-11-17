Marion County to hold recount in Sheriff and Commissioner races

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County officials will hold a recount in the race for Sheriff and Commissioner Friday. According to county clerk Julie Kincaid, two candidates, David Kennedy for commissioner and Joe Carpenter for sheriff, have requested the recount.

The recount will begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Kincaid was unable to give a timeline on how long the recount would take as both Kennedy and Carpenter requested a full recount of all ballots from all 70 precincts.

According to the current results of the race, Kennedy lost the commission seat to Linda Longstreth by 1,268 votes. Carpenter lost the sheriff election to incumbent Jimmy Riffle by 221 votes.

The recount will be an open forum for those wanting to observe the recount, however Kincaid says they are monitoring Governor Jim Justice’s mandates regarding maximum occupancy. She recommends that only those parties involved with the recount attend in-person.

