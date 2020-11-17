Mary Jude Iaconis,89, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16th, 2020 after an extended illness. Mrs. Iaconis was born on April 24th, 1931, a daughter of the late Frank and Kathleen Schwartz DeLuca. She was married to William James “Bill” Iaconis on June 14th, 1958, who preceded her in death on May 20th, 2014. She is survived by her son, Kevin C. Iaconis of Clarksburg; two brothers, Frank DeLuca and his wife Gay, and Joe DeLuca, both of Ohio; several nieces and nephews and their children; and her beloved dog, Abby. She was also preceded in death by one brother and his wife, John and Betty DeLuca; one sister-in-law, Wanda DeLuca; and Mary’s beloved dogs, Pepper, Penny and Ranger. Mary retired from nursing with a 40-year career and received her education and training from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Clarksburg, WV, a school renowned for providing quality nurses to the medical field. She worked at three hospital facilities, Weston State Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, and United Hospital Center, during which time she touched many lives. She originally retired after 35 years of service but returned to work for several local physician’s in the area upon their request. She was Catholic by faith and was a member of St. James Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. Mary was a former member of the Red Hat Ladies and the Greater Clarksburg Women’s Club. She was active with the St. Mary’s School of Nursing Association and the Association of Operating Room Nurses. She was an avid dog lover and rescued her most recent pet, Abby, in her eighties. Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation with Father Akila Rodrigo presiding. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.at the WV National Cemetery in Grafton, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.