Melva Mae Hess

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Melva Mae Campbell Hess was born May 12, 1918, in Fairmont, a, daughter of Guy and Avis Gainer Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Tony G. Hess. She also was predeceased by her sisters, Betty Ruth Poling (Lester) of Fairmont , Margaret Sharps (Amos) of Oakland, MD, and a niece, Julia Sharps Ryker (John). She is survived by a son, John (Margaret) of Hagerstown, MD, nieces Judy Clayton Moran (David) of Fairmont, Susan Hess Downing (Robert) of Peoria, AZ, nephews James W. Hess (Sue) of Peoria, AZ, Thomas E.Clayton (Jane) of Murrels Inlet, SC. Several cousins, also survive, including her special cousin, Nancy Hillen of St. Albans, WV. She attended Fairmont schools for eight years and transferred to Eagle District High School in Lumberport, graduating valedictorian of her class. She graduated from Fairmont State College, majoring in Home Economics and Biology. She attained a Master’s degree from West Virginia University (WVU) and performed graduate work at Purdue University, Cornell University, Georgia State University, and WVU. She taught at Fairmont Junior High School for nine years and thirty-two years at Fairmont State College (now University), where she was Department Head and held the title of Professor Emeritus. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church, served on many committees, and helped with dinners and activities of the church. She also was a 60-year member of the United Methodist Women. She travelled in all the States, and was a world traveler. With her interest in the cultures and family life, she had been in many homes in many of the sixty-two countries she visited. She traveled to all of the continents except Antarctica. She was active in educations, civics and social organizations. She was President of the American Assoc. of University Women; Phi Upsilon Omicron (Home Ec Honorary); Fairmont General Hospital Volunteers; Quota Club of Fairmont, and Class of 1950 Fairmont State Alumni Group. In 1982 she was named the Outstanding Home Economics Teacher in the State, and in 1984 the Outstanding Alumnae of Fairmont State College. She was the Chairperson for the Cancer Crusade of Marion County in 1987, and associated with Delta Kappa Gamma (honorary for teachers), Retired Teachers, Home Economic Pioneers, Marion County Historical Society, Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation, Caring and Sharing Cancer Support Group, West Virginia Teachers, and various Bridge clubs. She was a volunteer at Fairmont General Hospital for 28 years. In 2020, she received a Patron of the Arts award from the City of Fairmont Arts and Humanities Commission. Melva was widely known and loved and we would normally invite her friends and family to her services. However, due to the high resurgence of Covid-19 in the past week, the family urges friends to remain safely at home and remember Melva in their thoughts and prayers. A memorial service and Celebration of her Life will be planned and scheduled when conditions return to more normal. Contributions in her memory may be made to Central United Methodist Church and WVU Hospice, who provided excellent care in her last days. The family requests that cards and prayers be sent in Melva’s memory. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

