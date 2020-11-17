National Advocate Youth Program plans Christmas for foster children

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The local group asked the community to donate gifts this year to give foster children a holiday surprise.

Denise McGinty said every year, the National Group Advocate Program in Fairmont tried to make the holidays special for their clients.

This year things are different due to COVID-19, but they still wanted to give the kids a fun time.

The children will all receive gifts that are donated as well as tickets to see the Morris Park light show.

McGinty added this isn’t just a good experience for those receiving gifts it also teaches givers a lesson.

She said to contact her at (304) 502-2681 or dmcginty@nyap.com regarding donations.

