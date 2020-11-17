Advertisement

National Advocate Youth Program plans Christmas for foster children

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The local group asked the community to donate gifts this year to give foster children a holiday surprise.

Denise McGinty said every year, the National Group Advocate Program in Fairmont tried to make the holidays special for their clients.

This year things are different due to COVID-19, but they still wanted to give the kids a fun time.

The children will all receive gifts that are donated as well as tickets to see the Morris Park light show.

McGinty added this isn’t just a good experience for those receiving gifts it also teaches givers a lesson.

She said to contact her at (304) 502-2681 or dmcginty@nyap.com regarding donations.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Knight- Mug
Doddridge County man charged with second degree murder after he allegedly stabbed and beat a man to death
Sabraton Fire
House fire in Sabraton causes power outages
School desks
WVEA is calling on Gov. Justice for remote learning through 2020
Crews respond to fire in Nutter Fort Monday morning.
Crews respond to structure fire at Nutter Fort Primary School
John Paul Devaughn- Mug
Longtime West Virginia fugitive identified as dead man found in Ohio in 1988

Latest News

MGN Image
Packaging manufacturer adding 21 jobs at West Virginia plant
National Advocate Youth Program plans Christmas for foster children
National Advocate Youth Program plans Christmas for foster children
Mask mandate could be enforced by police
Mask mandate could be enforced by police
Mask mandate could be enforced by police
Mask mandate could be enforced by police