Packaging manufacturer adding 21 jobs at West Virginia plant

Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Packaging manufacturer Klockner Pentaplast is expanding a production facility in West Virginia, officials said.

The plant is located in Beaver in Raleigh County. Klockner Pentaplant will add thermoforming capabilities for the North American sustainable food tray market, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said in a news release.

The investment includes several million dollars in economic development to the area and will create 21 full-time jobs, the release said.

The Beaver facility was opened in 2000. The company was founded in Germany in 1965 and has operations in 18 countries, employing more than 5,900 people.

