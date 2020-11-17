Paul “Ed” Ball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul Edward “Ed” Ball, 81, of Flemington, passed away November 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Bridgeport on October 28, 1939, a son of the late John Orval Ball and Ruth Isma (Ashby) Ball. On September 18, 1958, he married Wilma Deloris Burton, who preceded him in death on August 4, 2013, after 54 years of marriage. He is survived by his children, Wilma Darlene Ball Goodwin of Rosemont; Julia Ann Ball Riley and her husband Ronnie of Anmoore; and Paul Edward (Eddie) Ball, II, and his wife Heather of Flemington; grandchildren, Amanda Nicole Goodwin, Robert Keith “Bobby” Goodwin JR and his wife Stacia, Raymond Edward Riley and his wife Cassie, and Misty Dawn Riley Taylor and her husband Brian; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carl Ball, Buckhannon and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robert Goodwin; his brothers, Ralph, Ronald, Charles, Gene, and John Ball; and his sisters, Wilma Suter; Lillian Wright; Betty Sandy; Mary Post; and Edith Snyder. Ed served in the US Army and worked at several jobs, the last at Fourco Glass Factory. He was a member of Bailey Memorial United Methodist Church, Rosemont. He loved his pets, Tanner, Molly, and Maxie. He liked to spend time in the garage with his son Eddie and loved to spend time with his family. Condolences to the Ball Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Thursday from 2 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, with Reverend Lois Sandy presiding. Interment will be in Trinity Cemetery, Brushy Fork.

