Advertisement

Pfizer files for authorization on coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is preparing to file emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, the company’s CEO says.

Last week, Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine appeared to be more than 90% effective, based on an earlier date.

The vaccine did not have enough research to seek emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The federal agency said it wanted at least two months of safety data on at least half of the trial’s volunteers.

The company says the vaccine trial has now reached its safety milestone.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Knight- Mug
Doddridge County man charged with second degree murder after he allegedly stabbed and beat a man to death
Bank Robbery Suspect
UPDATE: Police search for male suspect in armed bank robbery
John Paul Devaughn- Mug
Longtime West Virginia fugitive identified as dead man found in Ohio in 1988
Sabraton Fire
House fire in Sabraton causes power outages
Diamond Village
Morgantown is closing the Diamond Village Homeless Encampment

Latest News

Colleen Campbells 6 PM forecast 11 17 2020
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM forecast 11 17 2020
Unemployment Scam
Thousands of West Virginians are victims of a mailed unemployment scam
Thousands of West Virginians are victims of a mailed unemployment scam
Thousands of West Virginians are victims of an unemployment scam through the mail
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask...
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate