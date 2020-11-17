Advertisement

Preston County man charged with murder after allegedly shooting his girlfriend’s cousin

Andrew Woods Prudnick- Mug
Andrew Woods Prudnick- Mug(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston County Man, Andrew Woods Prudnick, allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend’s cousin over a verbal altercation.

On Monday, Nov. 16., police say they were called to an apartment on North Preston Highway in Albright, W.Va. for a shooting complaint. Police say when they arrived to the scene, they saw victim Ryan Sines was dead laying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. According to a police report, two pistols were found in Sines' clothes, a knife was found on the ground above his head, and a machete was found laying on the ground by his leg.

Prudnick told police that he shot Sines during a verbal fight that was not physical, according to the police report. Prudnick also allegedly told police that the pistols found belonged to him.

Police say that they spoke to Prudnick’s live in girlfriend who was also Sines' cousin. She told police that when she brought Sines to the apartment to get her belongings, she saw him going through Prudnick’s things, according to the report. Officials say that she did not actually see Sines steal anything and she said that Prudnick showed up to the apartment because she did not want Sines there.

Officials say that during the verbal altercation, multiple witnesses say that they did not see Sines brandish a weapon. According to the police report, “there is no evidence suggesting the victim brandished a weapon or that the defendant even knew the victim was in possession of a weapon.”

Prudnick is charged with murder is is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with a $1 million bail.

National Advocate Youth Program plans Christmas for foster children
