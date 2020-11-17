Advertisement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sherry Diane Moye, 64, of Fairmont, passed away at United Hospital Center on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1956, in Fairmont, a daughter of Martha (Niggemyer) Ford, of Fairmont, and the late George Poling. After graduating East Fairmont High School, Sherry went on to be a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved crocheting, dancing, playing pool, Dungeons and Dragons, working on cars, cooking, watching Supernatural, guitars, live music, and her dog, Phoebe. She loved her family deeply and was known for keeping a clean house. She will be missed by many. In addition to her mother, Sherry is survived by her daughters, Rikki Diane Pauley-Butler and partner, Matthew McClung, of Fairmont, and Rachel Moye and partner Devaunn Jones, of Fairmont. She is also survived by grandchildren: Baylen Rogers, Haley Freeze and husband Stephen, Kemper Freeze, Dylan Freeze, Felicity Rumbaugh, Anayla Butler, Reese Butler, Ian Butler, and Kahlil Jones; great-granddaughter, Briella Hixenbaugh; and sisters, Shirley Quirk, of Fairmont, Wanda Keener and husband Charles, of Philippi, and Brenda Davis, of Fairmont.In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by husband, Larry Moye; and son, Phillip Andrew “Andy” Rogers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sherry’s name to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., and on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Butch Summers officiating. Interment will follow at Nuzum Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

