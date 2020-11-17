Advertisement

Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you find it hard to breathe through a face mask during exercise, there’s probably no reason to take it off.

That’s a conclusion from U.S. and Canadian researchers, who published their study on Monday in the journal The Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

The researchers said breathing through a face mask during physical activity can feel harder, but there’s little evidence that masks significantly impact lung function or make any measurable difference for people who are in good health.

They said their conclusion applies pretty much the same to men and women, and to adults of all ages.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Knight- Mug
Doddridge County man charged with second degree murder after he allegedly stabbed and beat a man to death
John Paul Devaughn- Mug
Longtime West Virginia fugitive identified as dead man found in Ohio in 1988
Sabraton Fire
House fire in Sabraton causes power outages
Summit Community Bank Robbery
UPDATE: Police search for male suspect in armed bank robbery
School desks
WVEA is calling on Gov. Justice for remote learning through 2020

Latest News

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court
Hurricane Iota made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It hit the coast about 30...
Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.
Free Thanksgiving dinner available from Walmart, Ibotta