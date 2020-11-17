Advertisement

Thousands of West Virginians are victims of a mailed unemployment scam

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The pandemic continues to provide scammers with the time they need to come up with unique ways to scam people.

It’s a scam that’s ending up in people’s mailboxes.

“I opened up an envelope and it had a visa debit card in it,” said retired woman Kathy Wiley.

Wiley said that she found it to be strange.

“So I started reading more and found out it came from Colorado and that I had supposedly applied for unemployment benefits,” Wiley continued.

The Morgantown resident knew that wasn’t the case because she’s retired and fortunately she says she doesn’t need the assistance.

“I started searching online and found out that yes it is a scam and I’m not the first one to receive it,” Wiley said.

Indeed, Wiley is right. Over 50,000 West Virginians have received fraudulent claims based on unemployment.

In a statement put out by Workforce West Virginia:

“Thousands of people, who didn’t file an unemployment claim, have been mailed a Key Bank debit card, which is one way PUA unemployment funds are paid out.”

They say that if it’s found in your mailbox, report it and destroy the card immediately.

“I feel it’s very important to get the word out incase other people are getting this and they don’t know realize it’s a scam,” stated Wiley.

If you believe you received fraudulent mail you can report it on work force West Virginia’s website.

