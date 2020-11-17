Advertisement

Top 5 Plays of Week 11

Check out the top 5 high school football plays of the week
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 11 of the high school football season was filled with great plays. Listed below are the top 5 from the week.

5.) Bridgeport’s Cam Cole 66-yard touchdown run.

4.) Ritchie County’s Blaine Boowie first down reception.

3.) Tucker County’s Jeremy Liller one-handed catch.

2.) Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael 72-yard touchdown run.

1.) Elkins' Dante Ramirez diving touchdown run on the end around.

