Top 5 Plays of Week 11
Check out the top 5 high school football plays of the week
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 11 of the high school football season was filled with great plays. Listed below are the top 5 from the week.
5.) Bridgeport’s Cam Cole 66-yard touchdown run.
4.) Ritchie County’s Blaine Boowie first down reception.
3.) Tucker County’s Jeremy Liller one-handed catch.
2.) Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael 72-yard touchdown run.
1.) Elkins' Dante Ramirez diving touchdown run on the end around.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.