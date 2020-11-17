Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast | November 17th 2020

Occasional gust of light snow tonight with temperatures taking a dive into Wednesday morning.
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - SNOW!!! That is the hot, or cold..., weather topic today! As forecasted, areas mainly East had snow actually stick to the ground while lowland areas featured more of a mix between snow, sleet, and rain. Temperatures will become bitter cold overnight with wind chill values falling into the teens and low twenties by Wednesday morning. For the remainder of the week we gradually warm things up with a nice mix of sun and clouds with clouds eventually taking over this weekend and rain returning by Monday.

Wednesday: Early wind and cold Northern air will allow wind chill values to range from the teens into low 20s for our morning start. The wind chill is the ‘feels like temperature’ when you combine wind with cold temperatures. It may be a bit icy in spots from Tuesday’s wintry weather freezing over as well. Afternoon sunshine will be nice to look at from inside your home, as outside temperatures will only graze the low 40s for afternoon highs. High: 40

Thursday: Besides a few early clouds, we will have a pleasant day filled with sunshine and temperatures gradually warming up a bit from the week’s start. High: 62

Friday: A nice day for mid-November with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures in the low 60s. High: 62

This Weekend: Clouds increasing throughout Saturday and Sunday until we sit completely overcast with temperatures a few marks above seasonable norms. Waiting for rain to arrive Monday.

