Tygarts Valley Seeking First Semifinals Appearance Since 2005

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The last time Tygarts Valley reached the Class A State Semifinals was in 2005.

On Sunday, the Bulldogs can rewrite the history books. All that is standing in No. 16 Tygarts Valley’s way is No. 8 Pendleton County.

The Wildcats enter play at 7-2, while the Bulldogs stand at 6-2 overall. Last year, TVHS fell at Pendleton County 41-6 in game where both teams entered the matchup at 5-0.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1:30 p.m. However, Randolph County must drop from its current orange status on the DHHR map to gold, yellow or green for the Bulldogs to be eligible to take the field.

