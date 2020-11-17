Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Nov. 17.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
People ask me all the time, ‘if my employer doesn’t match, is it worth investing in a 401k?’ Well, I want you to think about these things. Number one, payroll deduction. If you put into a 401k, they take it out before you get it. And if they take it out before you get it, are you really going to miss it? So, it’s a great saving opportunity. Number two, taxation. Think about this, on your own if you save money a lot of times, it’s going to be taxable. In a 401k, you’re going to get tax advantages. That’s a big deal for your future. And then number three, if you’re not taking care of yourself, who’s going to take care of you? The reality of it is, nobody. So I tell everybody, retirement is a big deal. And so, you’ve got to be willing to put as much away as you can, because if not, you’re not going to be maintaining the same lifestyle. So, for answers, call or visit my website today.

