WVU’s Simmons Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU redshirt-wide receiver T.J. Simmons has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Simmons made four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the Mountaineers' 24-6 win over TCU Saturday. The two scores were his first of the 2020 season.

Over the last three weeks., he has recorded 10 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

