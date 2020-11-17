WVU’s Smith Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU sophomore safety Tykee Smith has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Smith recorded one interception and nine tackles in the Mountaineers' 24-6 win over TCU Saturday. He ranks 10th in the Big 12 this year averaging seven tackles per game.

In 2020, Smith has 55 total tackles, eight for loss and two interceptions.

