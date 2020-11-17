Advertisement

WVU’s Smith Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Sophomore safety had one interception and nine tackles Saturday against TCU
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU sophomore safety Tykee Smith has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Smith recorded one interception and nine tackles in the Mountaineers' 24-6 win over TCU Saturday. He ranks 10th in the Big 12 this year averaging seven tackles per game.

In 2020, Smith has 55 total tackles, eight for loss and two interceptions.

