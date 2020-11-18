Bridgeport’s Why Bringing Winning Pedigree to Fairmont State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport senior middle infielder Frank Why is taking his winning roots to college.

The two-time state champion signed to play baseball at Fairmont State. He helped build the Indians dynasty into a powerhouse program which has won six-straight state titles.

Why batted .418 this summer for the Appalachain Aces travel baseball team. He chose the Fighting Falcons over West Virginia State and Salem.

