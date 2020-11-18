BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Carole Ann Eakle Noce, 77, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She is the daughter of the late Diamond Gerald Eakle and Grace Virginia Jones Eakle. She is survived by her husband, James W. Noce, whom she married on August 5, 1964Also surviving are two daughters, Michelle Noce-Owen and her husband Christopher Owen of Clarksburg, and Paige Noce of Bridgeport; one grandson, Julian James Orlando of Bridgeport; one brother, Damon Eakle and his wife Robin of Shinnston; one sister, Tammy Harris and her husband Darry of Clarksburg; one nephew, Christopher Harris; and four nieces, Kendra Romano, Elizabeth Eakle, Sarah Crone and Erin Barr; as well as several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son-in-law, David Orlando. She was a graduate of Victory High School. She grew up singing gospel music on the radio. In retirement, Carole and her husband enjoyed following Southern gospel music events. She loved to RV, camp, shop and spend time with her family. Carole was a homemaker. She raised both of her girls while “holding down the fort” for 35 years as a military wife. She was very involved in her girl’s activities and attended all dance recitals, music recitals and ball games. While she loved being a wife and mother, her most treasured role was “Nana” to Julian. She most recently became a fan of soccer and enjoyed watching Julian play. Carole loved all holidays, but Christmas was her favorite. She always made the holidays big and special for her family. She enjoyed big family meals and making gift baskets for people to make them feel special. She loved dogs, especially her dog Piper. Carole was also fond of her many grand-fur babies. Carole was a former member of the Trinity Assembly of God in Fairmont and the Clarksburg Church of God. Family and friends may call at the Church of God, 575 Limestone Road, Clarksburg on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A private funeral service will be held by the family with interment in the WV National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clarksburg Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV, 26431.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

