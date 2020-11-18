Coronavirus outbreak at Harrison Co. nursing home claims first life, 24 positive residents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One death reported at the River Oaks Nursing Facility in Clarksburg following a coronavirus outbreak.

Today, Wednesday, Nov. 18., Harrison County health officials confirmed the death of an 86-year-old man who was a resident at the River Oaks Nursing Facility.

The outbreak now includes 24 positive cases according to Stonerise Healthcare officials.

Officials reported 19 positive cases on Tuesday.

