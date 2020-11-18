Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak at Harrison Co. nursing home claims first life, 24 positive residents

River Oaks Nursing Facility
River Oaks Nursing Facility(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One death reported at the River Oaks Nursing Facility in Clarksburg following a coronavirus outbreak.

Today, Wednesday, Nov. 18., Harrison County health officials confirmed the death of an 86-year-old man who was a resident at the River Oaks Nursing Facility.

The outbreak now includes 24 positive cases according to Stonerise Healthcare officials.

Officials reported 19 positive cases on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

