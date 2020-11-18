Fairmont Police Department seeking more recruits

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Covid-19 has changed multiple facets of life including how to police. Fairmont Police Department has adapted as it’s seeking more recruits.

Serving the public for law enforcement has come with a new threat: an invisible health hazard. As the department is searching for officers Police Chief Steve Shine tells five news steps are being taken to protect those frontline dispatchers.

Law enforcement agencies across the country and in Fairmont have implemented new safety protocols to keep the department and the public safe.

“Between executive orders and standard operating procedures and things like that. While we’re out in the community still trying to do our jobs and maintain the officers and the community’s safety,” said Police Chief Steve Shine.

Now the challenge becomes hiring qualified applicants.

“Especially this year covid restrictions in place and people concerned about being exposed in the community coupled with some of the protests and anti-police sentiment,” Chief Shine said.

The police chief says the main issue was getting candidates through training.

“We had to shut down the police academy for a while. You know, that’s mandatory we want to make sure that we don’t drop our standards or drop the training regimen to make sure that we end up with qualified, professional police officers out on the streets,” said the police chief.

Right now there are three open positions.

“If people see something they want to change, I invite them to come join our team and see what we’re about,” continued the Chief.

The city clerk’s office will be accepting applications until Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. You can apply by emailing the City Clerk Janet Keller at jkeller@fairmontwv.Gov or by calling her at (304) 366-6212 and dialing extension 329.

