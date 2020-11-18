Fairmont State Ranked No. 20 in NABC Top 25 Poll

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State men’s basketball has been ranked No. 20 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Top 25 Poll.

Last year, the Fighting Falcons went 23-7 overall and 16-6 in Mountain East Conference play. The Fighting Falcons fell in the semifinals of the MEC tournament to the University of Charleston, 84-77.

A total of three teams from the MEC are ranked in the top 25. Defending conference champion West Liberty enters at No. 7 and the University of Charleston checks-in at No. 22.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.