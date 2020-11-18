Advertisement

Fairmont State Ranked No. 20 in NABC Top 25 Poll

West Liberty ranked No. 7 and U. Charleston checks-in at No. 22
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State men’s basketball has been ranked No. 20 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Top 25 Poll.

Last year, the Fighting Falcons went 23-7 overall and 16-6 in Mountain East Conference play. The Fighting Falcons fell in the semifinals of the MEC tournament to the University of Charleston, 84-77.

A total of three teams from the MEC are ranked in the top 25. Defending conference champion West Liberty enters at No. 7 and the University of Charleston checks-in at No. 22.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank Robbery Suspect
UPDATE: Police search for male suspect in armed bank robbery
Taste and See bakery opened in Buckhannon in early October.
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate
John Paul Devaughn- Mug
Longtime West Virginia fugitive identified as dead man found in Ohio in 1988
Mask mandate could be enforced by police
Mask mandate could be enforced by police
Ian Knight- Mug
Doddridge County man charged with second degree murder after he allegedly stabbed and beat a man to death

Latest News

Bridgeport football
No. 5 Bridgeport Embracing Uphill Battle at No. 4 Martinsburg
Texas A&M men's basketball
WVU Men’s Basketball Searching for New Opponent in Season-Opener
Tony Fields II
WVU’s Fields Earns Spot in Senior Bowl
WVU football
WVU Encouraged with Improved Rushing Numbers