Governor Justice awards nearly $1 million in Justice Assistance Grant program funds

The money will fund 40 projects statewide.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced he’s awarding $999,995 in Justice Assistance Grant program funds to 40 projects statewide.

The funds will be used by state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out programs that help smoothly run the criminal justice system.

A special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional projects and statewide projects that seek to create and retain jobs in the criminal justice system.

“I’m extremely proud to be able to award this grant funding because I know it is going to greatly benefit dozens of communities across West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of the day, anything we can do to make our criminal justice system better is a win in my book. I love and appreciate the great West Virginians working in our justice system with all my soul, and I’m excited to see where this program will take us.”

The funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, and Office of Justice Programs.

