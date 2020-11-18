Advertisement

UPDATE: Parkersburg man charged with possession with intent to deliver after police say they found cash and drugs in his car

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department announced that they seized cash, marijuana,...
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department announced that they seized cash, marijuana, hydrocodone pills and THC oil during a traffic stop on I-79.(The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Ayden Lee Nutter, 20, of Parkersburg was arrested after police say they found cash, marijuana, hydrocodone pills and THC oil during a traffic stop on I-79.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17., at around 9:30 pm, police say an officer and their K-9 partner pulled over a vehicle on I-79 that was speeding well over 90 mph. During the stop, officials say the K-9 indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle.

“This was a great bust by Sgt. Laulis and K-9 Rebbel”, Sheriff Matheny said.

Police say they seized over $7,600 in cash, 76.5 grams of marijuana, 100 hydrocodone pills, 44 packs of THC oil and 17 packs of another type of oil.

On Tuesday November 17th, 2020 at approx 9:35 p.m. while patrolling on Interstate 79 North, Sgt Laulis and his K-9...

Posted by Harrison County Sheriff's Office, WV on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Nutter is charged with possession with intent to deliver and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

