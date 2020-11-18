UPDATE: Parkersburg man charged with possession with intent to deliver after police say they found cash and drugs in his car

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Ayden Lee Nutter, 20, of Parkersburg was arrested after police say they found cash, marijuana, hydrocodone pills and THC oil during a traffic stop on I-79.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17., at around 9:30 pm, police say an officer and their K-9 partner pulled over a vehicle on I-79 that was speeding well over 90 mph. During the stop, officials say the K-9 indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle.

“This was a great bust by Sgt. Laulis and K-9 Rebbel”, Sheriff Matheny said.

Police say they seized over $7,600 in cash, 76.5 grams of marijuana, 100 hydrocodone pills, 44 packs of THC oil and 17 packs of another type of oil.

On Tuesday November 17th, 2020 at approx 9:35 p.m. while patrolling on Interstate 79 North, Sgt Laulis and his K-9... Posted by Harrison County Sheriff's Office, WV on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Nutter is charged with possession with intent to deliver and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

