Head-on car accident results in two deaths in Nicholas County

Fatal Car Crash MGN
Fatal Car Crash MGN(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CANVAS, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed after a head-on car accident on Rt 39 near Canvas in Nicholas County, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17. at about 5 pm, Logan Andrew Russell, 33, was driving east on Rt 39 when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to a press release. Russell’s Chevy Cavalier hit a Ford F150 driven by Ralph Hartley Workman, 69, head-on, according to officials.

According to a press release, Russell died at the scene and Workman later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating.

