Head-on car accident results in two deaths in Nicholas County

CANVAS, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed after a head-on car accident on Rt 39 near Canvas in Nicholas County, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17. at about 5 pm, Logan Andrew Russell, 33, was driving east on Rt 39 when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to a press release. Russell’s Chevy Cavalier hit a Ford F150 driven by Ralph Hartley Workman, 69, head-on, according to officials.

According to a press release, Russell died at the scene and Workman later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.