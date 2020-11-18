Health officials report 953 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 953 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 36,277.

DHHR officials also reported 14 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 612.

The patients were a 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 44-year old male from Mingo County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Brooke County, a 68-year old male from Wyoming County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Roane County, a 76-year old male from Nicholas County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, and a 94-year old male from Jefferson County.

“Today is a difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we work to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia, we must do better. Our hearts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

DHHR officials said 11,172 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 429 patients are currently hospitalized. 126 patients are in ICU, and 50 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (281), Berkeley (2,379), Boone (538), Braxton (97), Brooke (421), Cabell (2,303), Calhoun (46), Clay (100), Doddridge (91), Fayette (987), Gilmer (180), Grant (249), Greenbrier (336), Hampshire (233), Hancock (432), Hardy (170), Harrison (919), Jackson (592), Jefferson (1,028), Kanawha (4,855), Lewis (204), Lincoln (363), Logan (949), Marion (635), Marshall (864), Mason (274), McDowell (515), Mercer (1,108), Mineral (733), Mingo (859), Monongalia (2,863), Monroe (305), Morgan (215), Nicholas (275), Ohio (1,143), Pendleton (88), Pleasants (64), Pocahontas (82), Preston (376), Putnam (1,470), Raleigh (1,165), Randolph (584), Ritchie (100), Roane (139), Summers (227), Taylor (232), Tucker (83), Tyler (110), Upshur (386), Wayne (849), Webster (49), Wetzel (340), Wirt (73), Wood (1,779), Wyoming (539).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Calhoun County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Calhoun Middle/High School, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV

Clay County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, The Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Road, Kenna, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, East, Charleston, WV (Use Reynolds Street entrance)

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hamlin Piggly Wiggly, 8337 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Miracle Island Unlimited Food Pantry, 777 Paradise Island, Verner, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School, Scenic Drive, Point Pleasant, WV

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV

1:30 PM – 4:00 PM, Wahama High School, White Falcon Way, Mason, WV

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firefighter Lane, Williamson, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 305 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Nicholas County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 18001 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hurricane Bridge Park, 833 Midland Trail, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, Webster Pike (US Route 119 S), Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

11:30 AM – 2:30 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wood County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (Pre-register at https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council (MOC), Route 10, Mullens, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.