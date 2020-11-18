Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 18, 2020

It’s Going to Be a Cool Day, But When Will We Warm Up?
Hour-by-Hour Model showing conditions at 3 PM, November 18, 2020.
Hour-by-Hour Model showing conditions at 3 PM, November 18, 2020.
By Joseph Williams
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow has stopped falling, but It’s a cold, bitter start to the morning. This comes as a high-pressure system moves near WV today, bringing cool air from the north into our region. Wind chills for this morning will be below 30, so grab a couple of layers if you’re heading out. On the bright side, skies will be mostly clear, barring a few clouds for this afternoon. After dealing with cold temperatures this morning, we’ll warm up to the low-40s for this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll have another cold night, with lows in the mid-20s, so definitely bundle up for those temperatures. Then after a brisk morning, tomorrow afternoon will involve highs in the low-60s, with mostly clear skies. We’ll stay in those 60s for the remainder of the week and for the weekend.

Today: We might have a cold start to the morning, but at least this afternoon will be mostly sunny and nice, with highs in the low-40s. Because winds will be so light today, wind chills will not be terrible, feeling like the upper-30s at worst. High: 40.

Tonight: Winds will be light, but we’ll have another cold night on our hands, with lows in the mid-20s. Because of those clear skies, we might cool down more than expected, so definitely bundle up for tonight. Low: 26.

Thursday: After another cold morning, southerly wind flow will mean we’ll jump up to the low-60s, so we’ll be very mild for this time of year. Skies will be mostly clear, barring a few northerly clouds. We’ll also see some windy conditions tomorrow. High: 62.

Friday: It’s another mild day in terms of temperatures, well above the average high of the low-50s for this time of year. A few more clouds from the north are expected, giving us a mix of Sun and clouds. High: 62.

