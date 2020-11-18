Advertisement

Largest outbreak at WVa prison grows to 260 active cases

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The coronavirus has infected 260 inmates at West Virginia’s McDowell County Corrections, by far the largest outbreak at a state prison.

The state reported numbers on Tuesday showing six more people were confirmed positive. Gov. Jim Justice said on Monday 28 staff members also were sick. He said the facility was on lockdown, and state data show 136 people are quarantined there for possible exposure.

In total, 57 employees across the state’s prisons and jails currently have the coronavirus. There are eight other active cases among inmates outside of McDowell.

