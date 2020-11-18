Advertisement

Morgantown City Council discuss vacant properties

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Council held a special meeting to discuss vacant properties in the city.

The city council addressed concerns about vacant property in Morgantown.

Council held two hearings in their special meeting. During which owners asked for an exemption on their properties.

Morgantown City Council addressed in both hearings that a specific plan needed to be put in place to do anything further.

Mayor Dulaney also said that the city needs an official time frame to accept the exemption, which seemed to be the council’s question in both hearings.

The council went into multiple executive sessions to further discuss how to handle the vacant properties.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank Robbery Suspect
UPDATE: Police search for male suspect in armed bank robbery
Taste and See bakery opened in Buckhannon in early October.
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate
Unemployment Scam
Thousands of West Virginians are victims of a mailed unemployment scam
John Paul Devaughn- Mug
Longtime West Virginia fugitive identified as dead man found in Ohio in 1988
Mask mandate could be enforced by police
Mask mandate could be enforced by police

Latest News

Jail Cell Generic
Largest outbreak at WVa prison grows to 260 active cases
Timothy John Watson
Feds accuse West Virginia man of anti-government conspiracy
COVID 11/18
Health officials report 953 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths in W.Va.
Morgantown City Council discuss vacant properties
Morgantown City Council discuss vacant properties