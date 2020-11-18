Morgantown City Council discuss vacant properties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Council held a special meeting to discuss vacant properties in the city.

The city council addressed concerns about vacant property in Morgantown.

Council held two hearings in their special meeting. During which owners asked for an exemption on their properties.

Morgantown City Council addressed in both hearings that a specific plan needed to be put in place to do anything further.

Mayor Dulaney also said that the city needs an official time frame to accept the exemption, which seemed to be the council’s question in both hearings.

The council went into multiple executive sessions to further discuss how to handle the vacant properties.

