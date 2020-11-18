Advertisement

No. 5 Bridgeport Embracing Uphill Battle at No. 4 Martinsburg

Game time set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 5 Bridgeport is looking forward to arguably its biggest challenge in program history.

The Indians will look to upset No. 4 Martinsburg on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA playoffs. The Bulldogs are the four-time defending state champions.

Both teams enter play with one loss. BHS is 7-1 and Martinsburg is 5-1. Both teams fell to Spring Valley this year. The Bulldogs were beaten by the Timberwolves, 22-20 and had their state-long 57-game winning streak snapped. Bridgeport was downed by SV, 35-10.

The Bulldogs run a spread offense led by senior running backs Kevon Warren and Naieem Kearney. Kickoff on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.

