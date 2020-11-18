No. 8 Robert C. Byrd Looking to End No. 16 Elkins’ Cinderella Story

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 8 Robert C. Byrd has already defeated Elkins this year, but the Flying Eagles are hoping they can do it when it counts most Sunday.

RCB took down the Tigers in week 1, 35-12 to secure their seventh-straight victory over the Tigers. Elkins hasn’t defeated RCB since 2011.

The Tigers, however, ride momentum in Sunday’s quarterfinal matchup. EHS upset No. 1 Sissonville, 42-27 in the first round to win its first playoff game in school history.

The Flying Eagles enter play at 7-2 while the Tigers bring in an overall record of 6-3. Kickoff in Clarksburg is set for 3 p.m.

