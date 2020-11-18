Pet Helpers: Wisdom

Wisdom cannot understand why she has not found her forever family! She has been with Pet Helpers for 10 MONTHS and would desperately love a forever home of her very own.

She is a about 4 years old, weighs about 65lbs and is an American Pitbull Terrier mix.

Formal training is one of her favorite things and she responds well. If you are looking for a a sweet, goofy, bulldozer personality but LOVES cuddling and attention from everyone she meets.

She hasn’t done well with other dogs or cats at her foster mom’s home, so she will need to be the only pet in the home. Wisdom is spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and flea treatment. She is housebroken and crate trained, is medium energy and would do well with daily walks.

Her adoption fee is $150. If you’re interested in a Love for Life, please visit www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application to put in an application for Wisdom.

