Rebecca J. “Becky” Bumgardner Bryan Betler, 79, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her loving and caring family. Born on March 14, 1941 in Mount Clare, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Chester Hearst and Zita Jane Crouso Bumgardner of the Peel Tree community. Becky is survived by her husband of 51 years, William “Bill” Betler who resides at their home. Surviving is one son Douglas Kent Betler and wife Melissa of Quiet Dell; two daughters Kimberly “Kay” Bryan DeFazio and husband David and Donna Renee' Bryan Carvelli and husband Jamie all of Stonewood and a former foreign exchange student that she considers a bonus son, Humberto Barazarte of Barquisimeto, Venezuela; five grandchildren Shawna Kay DeFazio Marozzi and husband Patrick, James Michael Carvelli III, Bryanna Danene DeFazio and Allison Brooke Carvelli all of Stonewood; Mason William Betler of Quiet Dell; two great-grandsons D’Anthony Patrick and Dante Luca Marozzi both of Stonewood. Becky is survived by one sister, Tula Bumgardner Malcolm and husband Arthur of Clarksburg; one brother Russel Bumgardner and wife Sandy of Peel Tree, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her younger sister, Janeen Bumgardner of Peel Tree. Becky was a 1959 graduate of Buckhannon-Upshur High School, a former 4H member in Barbour County. She was a Charter Member of the Nutter Fort Women’s Club and the Nutter Fort Library, former member of the Roosevelt-Wilson High School Band Boosters and belongs to Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church. For several years Becky worked at The DeCarDe Catering, cleaned offices and houses for several local people and always looked forward to working the election polls. Becky enjoyed getting together with family and friends at the Bumgardner Reunion however, due to COVID-19, this year’s had to be postponed. She is a long-standing member of the Shavers Fork Campground in Bowden, West Virginia where her and her husband spent most of their time during the camping seasons over the last 25 years. Camping was one of her favorite pastimes, along with spending time with her greatest accomplishments in life — her children, grandchildren and great-grandsons. Special thanks to the WVU Hospice Nurses Carol, Michelle, June and Danielle as well as her physicians Dr Osman, Dr. Stewart, Dr. Adeyini, Dr. Ahmed, Dr. Church, Dr. Bowles and all her doctors at Cleveland Clinic for all their wonderful care. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am with Reverend Sherman Goodwin officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

