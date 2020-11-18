Advertisement

Texas Walmart uses drones to deliver COVID tests

‘To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal’
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of...
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the Walmart store.(Source: Walmart, Quest, DroneUp)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – A Walmart in this COVID-riddled city began delivering coronavirus tests by drone this week.

The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the store.

The kits come with a self-administered nasal swab that patients ship to Quest Diagnostics with a pre-paid shipping envelop.

They’ll then receive the results online.

“To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “It’s a reflection on who we are and our region in the state of Texas and in the nation, so I think it’s a real compliment to us.”

Pilot programs are also operating at Walmarts in Nevada and New York.

The pilot program comes as El Paso suffers from one of the worst coronavirus flare-ups in the United States.

The city issued a stay-at-home order late last month that’s scheduled to run through Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taste and See bakery opened in Buckhannon in early October.
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate
Unemployment Scam
Thousands of West Virginians are victims of a mailed unemployment scam
Bank Robbery Suspect
UPDATE: Police search for male suspect in armed bank robbery
Mask mandate could be enforced by police
Mask mandate could be enforced by police
John Paul Devaughn- Mug
Longtime West Virginia fugitive identified as dead man found in Ohio in 1988

Latest News

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast
Collen Campbell's 6PM forecast
Fairmont PD
Fairmont Police Department seeking more recruits
Fairmont PD
Fairmont Police Department seeking more recruits
Upshur Remote Learning
Upshur County Schools move remote
Pet Helpers: Wisdom
Pet Helpers: Wisdom