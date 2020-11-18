Advertisement

Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog

Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog
Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season calls for special foods that attract all members of the family to the kitchen, even your dog.

As you incorporate seasonal ingredients to your dishes, keep in mind that some of them might be harmful to your family pet.

The American Veterinary Medical Association points out some of the foods that would not be safe for your dog to ingest.

  • Fatty foods
  • Poultry bones and skin
  • Pies and most deserts
  • Onions, scallions, garlic
  • Spices
  • Yeast dough
  • Raisins and grapes
  • Anything with butter, sour cream, salt or pepper

There are some foods that would be safe if your dog were to eat.

According to the American Kennel Club, these foods would not be harmful to your dog.

  • Potatoes (any kind without the added ingredients)
  • Apples
  • Turkey meat (no bones or skin)
  • Green beans
  • Peas
  • Pumpkin
Safe and unsafe foods for dogs at thanksgiving
Safe and unsafe foods for dogs at thanksgiving

As an added precaution, the American Veterinary Medical Association suggests putting the trash where your pets can’t get to it.

Festive plants can also be dangerous to your pets. The ASPCA lists out all plants that are toxic to dogs.

The safest option this season, the AVMA suggests, would be to get a festive treat that is made especially for your pet.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank Robbery Suspect
UPDATE: Police search for male suspect in armed bank robbery
Unemployment Scam
Thousands of West Virginians are victims of a mailed unemployment scam
Taste and See bakery opened in Buckhannon in early October.
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate
Mask mandate could be enforced by police
Mask mandate could be enforced by police
John Paul Devaughn- Mug
Longtime West Virginia fugitive identified as dead man found in Ohio in 1988

Latest News

Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Deadline near for hand tally of presidential race in Georgia
(MGN/Pixabay Image with WLUC Edits)
Two vehicle accident in Huttonsville causes one death and two injuries
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal...
Boeing Max cleared for takeoff, 2 years after deadly crashes
Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Iota’s devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon