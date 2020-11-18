Two vehicle accident in Huttonsville causes one death and two injuries

HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead and two people are injured after a two vehicle accident in Elkins, according to the Randolph County 911 Communications Office.

The accident was on Rt 219 and 250 near the Huttonsville Correctional Center on Wednesday evening, Nov. 18.

West Virginia State Police is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.