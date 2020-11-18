Advertisement

Two vehicle accident in Huttonsville causes one death and two injuries

(MGN/Pixabay Image with WLUC Edits)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead and two people are injured after a two vehicle accident in Elkins, according to the Randolph County 911 Communications Office.

The accident was on Rt 219 and 250 near the Huttonsville Correctional Center on Wednesday evening, Nov. 18.

West Virginia State Police is investigating.

