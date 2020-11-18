Advertisement

Upshur County Schools to learn virtually for remainder of 2020

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County school students will end the 2020 calendar year learning fully remotely, the Board of Education decided Tuesday night.

In a unanimous decision, the BOE approved the move that will last through January 4, 2021.

The county was yellow on this week’s Department of Education map but elected for remote instruction for the middle and high school due to a lack of substitute teachers.

